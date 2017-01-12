Psych evaluation set for woman charged in son's death

Tonya Slaton faces murder charges in the death of her son, Quincy J. Davis. (Photo: Hampton Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - Psychologists will evaluate the sanity of a Virginia woman whose dead son was found in the trunk of her car in 2015.



The Virginian-Pilot reports that the evaluation was requested by the public defender of 45-year-old Tonya Slaton. It could play a role in her defense against second-degree murder charges.



The evaluation will take place on Tuesday. A Hampton Circuit Court judge ordered it last week following the attorney's request.



Her son Quincy Davis was last seen in 2004, when he was child, but never reported missing. He is thought to have died more than a decade ago, when he was 14 or 15. His body was discovered after a state trooper pulled over Slaton in 2015 in Hampton.



Her trial is scheduled for late February.

