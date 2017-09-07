Pushback against potential housing development in Poquoson

(Photo: Clemmons, Niko Giovanni)

POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) -- There's talk of a new housing development in Poquoson, and there’s mixed reaction for neighbors.

Westmoreland Development Company bought 38-acres of land along Robert Bruce Road in order to build a waterfront residential community.

The developer bought the property, which sits behind the Footeball Quarter Creek Plantation, for $1,550,000.

A few homeowners are worried more homes will disrupt their small, quiet area.

Betty Craig would rather the land not be touched, but she is open to giving suggestions on how to go about developing.

“We always figured somebody would build on this land because this is the last waterfront property in Poquoson,” Craig says. “It would be nice if they kept the new development more spacious than a lot of other neighborhoods.”

Sarah Barton says Robert Bruce Road usually doesn't get too much traffic.

“It's a quiet little community back here,” Barton says. “The construction is going to be loud and there will be more congestion with more people here potentially, but hopefully the land back there is mostly wetland and developers won’t have to build too much.”

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer sold the property to Westmoreland Development Company. There is no timeline now on when construction would start.

