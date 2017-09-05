Raccoon from Poquoson neighborhood tests positive for rabies

POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) -- The Peninsula Health District siad a raccoon found near Marie Court and Dorothy Drive in Poquoson tested positive for the rabies virus.
The health district asked anyone who may have been exposed to the animal through a bite, scratch , or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, or mouth to call (757) 594-7340.
A pet's exposure to the raccoon also should be reported. After hours, people can contact local Animal Control, Newport News/Poquoson Animal Control. That number is (757) 595-7387.
The health district reminds people of three important rabies prevention guidelines:
- Vaccinate your pets.
- Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.
- Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.
