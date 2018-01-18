NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- 13News Now is looking back at the “worst” winters in Hampton Roads over a 100-year period.

The criteria is simple: winters that were the coldest and/or experienced the most snow in the last 100 years.

We wanted to gauge how our current winter stacks up to the most brutal winters.

At number three --- is the winter of 2010 and 2011.

21.8 inches of snow was dumped on the region that season.

17.8 of those inches came in December alone, making it the snowiest December in the last century.

It’s also the third coldest December with an average temperature of 35.1 degrees.

Coming in second place is the winter of 1988 and 1989.

24.9 inches of snow was recorded, with 98 percent of that snow falling in the month of February.

That makes it the snowiest February in Hampton Roads history.

Then at number one, the “worst” winter in the last 100 years is the winter of 1979 and 1980.

9 inches of snow fell in January followed by a whopping 32 inches in February and March.

It was also frigid- the 6th coldest January in the last century with an average temperature of 34.7 degrees.

Then there is this winter…

With 12.8 inches of snow in January, it has been the 3rd snowiest January on record so far.

But the real standout statistic is the temperature. Hampton Roads has topped out at 31.7 degrees as its monthly average- the 2nd coldest January in that 100-year window.

