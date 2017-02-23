Recent warm weather brings early allergies for some

Virginia Beach, Va. (WVEC) – Many people are spending their days outdoors enjoying the unseasonably warm weather we've had over the last couple of days, but it may not be a good thing for people who struggle with allergies.

The spring allergies have already started for Syretta Morgan. She just moved a few months ago to Virginia Beach from Ohio and is blaming her allergies on the up and down temperatures.



"One minute it is 70 degrees and another minute it is 40 degrees and I know that has a lot to do with it,” Morgan explained.



Dr. Rebecca Franzi-Osborne says she's seen an uptick in people heading to the clinic for allergy symptoms.



Franzi-Osborne said, "Sometimes we look back there and we see what probably relates to allergies. The post nasal drip and the cleaning of the throat. We usually recommend starting on allergy medications. They usually do well with that."



Franzi-Osborne said the warmer temperatures are causing plants to bloom earlier than usual. She says Claritin, Zyrtec, and Nasacort can help relieve that itchy throat or runny nose, but may take a few weeks or months for symptoms to disappear.



"Try it, most people tolerate it. They don't have a whole lot of side effects, but you may notice that you get less sinus infections, your children get less ear infections, less of a cough, and less of a sore throat or snore as much when you’re on the medicine," Franzi-Osborne explained.



She says if you have allergies, plan ahead. Take the pill before you go outside to exercise in the summer like weather.



Dr. Frandzi Osborne also said allergies happen all year round. She said you may notice them more now because you’re spending more time outside.



