Red flags flying at all Virginia Beach beaches

vb_red_flag_lifeguard on stand_umbrella_whistle.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

VIRGINIA BEACH, a. (WVEC) -- All beaches in Virginia Beach have red flags flying due to rough surf Sunday.

The red flags warn that dangerous rip currents could be lurking underneath the choppy waves. They are powerful currents of water that move away from the shore, and can pull swimmers with them.

The City of Virginia Beach tweeting the warning at 10 a.m., saying there is high winds, rough surf, and high risk of rip currents.

Red flags flying today at all beaches due to rough surf, high winds & high risk of rip currents. Check with lifeguards before going in H2O. pic.twitter.com/5b8kZGvye2 — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) September 10, 2017

The U.S. Lifesaving Association says rip currents account for more than 80 percent of rescues and 100 drownings each year.

If you're at the beach and see the red flags, check with lifeguards on duty for the latest status.

