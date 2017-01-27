'Registration Day' shows possible glimpse of a Muslim registry in the US

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - Talk of a Muslim registry in the U.S. during Donald Trump's presidential campaign has many Muslim Americans worried it might actually happen. But local activists are challenging the idea through a project called "Registration Day."

The Registration Day Facebook page features a video that aims to create awareness on the issue. It is a visual depiction of what it would look like if President Trump’s registry actually takes effect. Enver Siddiky, a Muslim American born and raised in Virginia Beach, is an actor in the video.

“I didn’t think it could happen in America, but then I think back on our history, and it has happened before. As of yesterday, I’m actually legitimately worried that my own family won’t be able to visit, just because of where they’re from,” he said.

The three-minute video shows Muslims standing in line, handing over their passports, stating their religion, and getting fingerprinted. Siddiky says the group is not trying to point fingers at anyone, it’s simply trying to spark a conversation on the matter.

“It was uncomfortable and stoked a sense of anger in me. I’m just like any other Virginia Beach kid who grew up here. I mean, my family is pretty normal... I mean, normal is a weird word to use, but we're just like everyone else here,” he said.

(© 2017 WVEC)