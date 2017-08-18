Renewed effort to rename Confederate schools, street in Hampton

(Photo: Clemmons, Niko Giovanni)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- There's a renewed effort to rename several places in Hampton with confederate ties, including Jefferson Davis Middle School, The Campus at Lee and Magruder Boulevard.

This is in response to the attack in Charlottesville during a white nationalist rally.

Andrew Shannon with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference is leading the charge, along with the NAACP.

“Now is the time, now more than ever,” Shannon says. “We have to quit glorifying the oppressors, and in light of the incident in Charlottesville, we believe the community is better informed.”

Last year Shannon submitted a request to the school board change the names of the schools. The school board held two forums to get feedback from the community.





However, a majority said they were not in favor of the name change, so the school board did not select a committee to explore changing the names.

Hampton School Board chair Jason Samuels says they are working to schedule a meeting with Shannon and anyone else to formulate a plan.

They will then hold community forums and get feedback once again from the public.

“We are open to accept the request from Mr. Shannon and Gaylene Kanoyton and have a positive conversations and dialogue with those individuals,” Samuels says. “If it's the will of the community we will agree with the community on the name changes.”

The school board will discuss the topic at their next school board meeting the first week in September.

