Rep. Scott Taylor proposes federal 'Ashanti Alert'

Ashanti Billie (Photo: Family provided)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Congressman Scott Taylor has officially introduced a federal bill that would create an "Ashanti Alert."

It's named after Ashanti Billie, the 19-year-old who was abducted from JEB Little Creek and killed last fall.

An Ashanti Alert would be similar to an Amber Alert or a Senior Alert. It would let radio and TV stations notify people about a missing person between the ages of 18 and 65.

A similar bill has been proposed at the state level.

In a statement, Rep. Taylor said the legislation would save lives and that lessons are learned from worst-case scenarios, like Ashanti's death.

Ashanti's mother, Brandy Billie, thanked Taylor in a tweet, saying "now the work continues."

Congressman Scott Taylor has introduced the Ashanti Alert Act! Thank you and now the work continues. #justiceforashanti #ashantialert #ashantibillie https://t.co/4T6PmThtQM — Brandy Billie (@brandy_billie) February 16, 2018

© 2018 WVEC-TV