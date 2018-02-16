WVEC
Close

Rep. Scott Taylor proposes federal 'Ashanti Alert'

Staff , WVEC 12:18 PM. EST February 16, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Congressman Scott Taylor has officially introduced a federal bill that would create an "Ashanti Alert."

It's named after Ashanti Billie, the 19-year-old who was abducted from JEB Little Creek and killed last fall.

An Ashanti Alert would be similar to an Amber Alert or a Senior Alert. It would let radio and TV stations notify people about a missing person between the ages of 18 and 65.

A similar bill has been proposed at the state level.

In a statement, Rep. Taylor said the legislation would save lives and that lessons are learned from worst-case scenarios, like Ashanti's death.

Ashanti's mother, Brandy Billie, thanked Taylor in a tweet, saying "now the work continues."

 

© 2018 WVEC-TV

WVEC

'Ashanti Alert' bill progresses through House

WVEC

Who is Eric Brown? Family that opened home to accused killer sheds light on past

WVEC

Autopsy: Ashanti Billie's death caused by undetermined trauma

WVEC

Rep. Taylor explains Navy briefing on issues from Ashanti Billie case

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories