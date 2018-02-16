Residents push Va. Beach leaders to start decade old project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – Community members in Ocean Park are pushing for the city to start a project that's been only a plan for about a decade.

"I don't understand why people have to lobby the city to get safe infrastructure,” explained community member Tim Solanic.

The project would improve a section of Shore Drive from Marlin Bay Drive to the Lesner Bridge.

"In order for us to go out on our bikes, we have to pile all of our stuff in the car and drive somewhere or walk across the bridge so we can get to a safe place to do biking." Victoria Dominy said.

Residents said they want safe infrastructure and they don’t think Shore Drive is safe to walk or ride bikes.

Dominy explained, "There's one crosswalk to get to the beach, at that one crosswalk there's a patch of sand for you to stand on there is no safe place for your kids to be."

Phase Four of a plan called the Shore Drive Corridor Improvements would give residents what they want. That includes sidewalks, bike lanes, and a multi-use trail.



13News Now reached out to the city. They told us phase four has been discussed for the past ten years, but right now the project is low on the totem pole. As of now, there is no date on when the project could start.

Drew Lankford with Public Works said the $13.2 million dollar project is still on their list, but it’s not 100% funded.

"For tourists who go to the oceanfront, this is their first glimpse of Virginia Beach. This is their first impression. It makes no sense to me," Solanic explained.

Solanic said he's not giving up. He and his neighbors are heading to city council on March 6th to voice their concerns.

"We have such amazing facilities here in Virginia Beach, but we can't get to them," Dominy said.

