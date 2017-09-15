Retirees surprise Va. Beach kids with Ping Pong table

(Photo: Patterson, Erin)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Sports are fun for kids of all ages, from traditional to non-traditional.

On Friday, students at Seatack Elementary School in Virginia Beach, were surprised with a new Ping Pong table.

It was the kickoff to the PingPong for Charity event in Virginia Beach this weekend to benefit groups that are focused on mental health.

"Well this whole weekend will generate somewhere between 80 and 90 thousand dollars total," said Ken Lees, organizer.

Even the Seatack kids benefited. The WC Pongers, of Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, surprised the students by donating a new Ping Pong table.

"It was awesome, it was fun playing with them and I had a good time," said one fifth grader.

The kids say having two tables will make it easier and faster for more students to play. Former basketball standout Christian Laettner was there to help teach kids how to play.

"It's good for you in so many ways, it really works your brain, it keeps me active. I don't get a chance to raise my heart rate very much anymore and Ping Pong is one way to do that," he said.

