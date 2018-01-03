Salt trucks in full throttle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH - VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Back and forth, heavy-duty machinery is dumping sand and salt into the belly of plow trucks throughout the night on Wednesday in Virginia Beach.

Public Works started with over 2,200 tons of the sand/salt mix, and they will use as much as necessary during this storm.

“Every time you come out here it’s a new challenge,” said Mark Carney with Virginia Beach Public Works.

Carney has been driving plow trucks for the city for the past seven years. The safety of these roads, in the palm of his hand, as he maneuvers the master control switch.

“Everything is set up, everything is calculated, and you just hit the button and I can look out the window and see the salt and sand and that it’s spreading out on the road,” said Carney.

Carney is in the middle of a 16-hour-shift, but he doesn't do it alone.

“The person that is beside me, he would be writing down the routes that we hit and keeping notes,” said Carney.

The city has a total of 33 crews, and with up to a foot of snow in the forecast, they are all on standby.

“They’ll call us on the phone and let us know, ‘hey we have to go to this particular area, or stop what you are doing I need you,’” said Carney.

There are about 900 miles of roadway in the city. The top priority is the bridges, overpasses and major highways.

“As you can see the size of this truck, it’s very difficult to get into the private neighborhoods,” said Carney.

He said the biggest challenge isn't the elements, it's the other drivers.

“Sometimes you’ll have drivers who will ride right up on the truck and that’s very dangerous for us,” said Carney.

He asks all drivers to please give plow trucks space and to drive slow during winter weather.

