Seafood dealer pleads guilty to illegally trafficking American eels

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A New York City man pleaded guilty today to illegally harvesting and trafficking more than $150,000 worth of juvenile American eels, aka "elvers" or "glass eels", in violation of the Lacy Act.

According to the statement of facts filed with the plea agreement, Tommy Water Zhou, 42, admitted to illegally selling or purchasing elvers harvested illegally in Virginia.

Zhou will be sentenced on July 12 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or up to twice the gross pecuniary gain or loss, or both.

In 2013, Zhou obtained a Maine elver dealer license, allowing him to purchase and resell elvers harvested in Maine. He then began using his Maine dealer license to cover his illegal activity, purchasing and exporting elvers that were actually harvested from Virginia waterways in violation of Virginia law.

This plea was the result of “Operation Broken Glass,” a multi-jurisdiction U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) investigation into the illegal trafficking of American eels.

To date, the investigation has resulted in guilty pleas for 11 individuals whose combined conduct resulted in the illegal trafficking of more than $2.75 million worth of elvers.

Harvesters and exporters of American eels in the United States can sell elvers to east Asia for more than $2000 per pound.

Eels are highly valued in east Asia for human consumption. Historically, Japanese and European eels were harvested to meet this demand; however, over fishing has led to a decline in the population of these eels. As a result, harvesters have turned to the American eel to fill the void resulting from the decreased number or Japanese and European eels.

“It is important for the preservation of the American eel stock that this type of greedy plundering of juvenile glass eels be stopped. This joint investigation is an excellent example of what cooperative law enforcement partnerships can achieve,” said Virginia Marine Police Chief Rick Lauderman. “We are grateful for the work done by the dedicated agents who participated in Operation Broken Glass.”

