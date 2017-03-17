2 missing young girls have been found in Clayton County

RIVERDALE, Ga. – After searching several acres for two little girls who went missing early this morning, Clayton County Police have found them and they say they appear to be OK.

Imani Turner, 3, and her 11-year-old cousin, Adormi Harris were last seen Thursday at 11p.m., inside their Sterling Ridge Drive home in Riverdale, Ga. They were gone when their caretaker checked in on them at 12 a.m.

They were found barefoot, inside a doghouse in the backyard of a house nearby, in relatively good condition.

“They are in good health it appears,” Clayton County Police Deputy Chief Joe Woodall said. “But we are taking precautionary measures and taking them to the hospital.”

He said that he does not suspect foul play and believes that they left the house on their own.

Turner's grandmother was overjoyed and bursting with emotion.

"Yes! We got them! Yes! Thank you, Lord. Thank you, Jesus," she said.

Since early Friday morning, police searched on foot, with dogs, knocking door to door throughout the neighborhood and from above via a helicopter—and police expanded their search as the morning turned into afternoon, from Highway 85 to Flint River and Webb roads.

Turner, who is 2’6 and 30 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing pink stretchy pants. According to family, she was dropped off at Harris' house to stay the night, last night.

Harris, who is described as 4’9 and 100 lbs.., was reportedly in a house fire, and her family told police that she has anxiety, insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder. She was last seen wearing a night gown when she went to bed. But both girls were found without their shoes, and this morning, the temperature was in the 30s.

After searching the residence for the children, their caregiver discovered that her purse, two cell phones, vehicle keys and tablet had been taken. The caregiver also saw that a stick which had been put in place to secure the door, had been removed.

