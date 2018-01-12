Search growing for missing duck hunters

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The search is growing for two waterfowl hunters who have been missing for more than a week.

Search crews are now able to get through the water easily thanks to the warm weather.

Austin Savage and Kyle Englehart have been missing since last Thursday, after taking a jon-boat out on the James River Wednesday night.

However, State Conservation Police are not giving up. Many other law enforcement agencies are also helping with the search.

“We will not give up on Kyle and Austin,” Captain Milt Robinson says. “We all get emotional, we have sons and daughters, but we're in contact with both families and we’re keeping them updated.”

Conservation Police Officer with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Captain Milton says they have had someone out searching every single day since Thursday.

He says now that the snow and ice are gone they can search those areas they couldn't get to a week ago.

“We're just putting this puzzle together to find these two young men,” Robinson says. “Even though we may have been hindered by the ice, we always had someone out doing something every day.”

Police are searching miles and miles of water, using sonar, drone and dive teams. Police are also walking the shore line on the James City County side and Surry County side.

Officials say they are committed to this search and won't give up until they find Savage and Englehart.

