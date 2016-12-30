Identities of missing plane passengers confirmed as search continues

The flight plan of the missing Cessna 525.

CLEVELAND - The Coast Guard has informed WKYC Channel 3 that the search for a Cessna Citation 525 aircraft that departed Burke Lakefront Airport at 10:50 p.m. Thursday will be suspended at 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening until Saturday morning.

Columbus and Glenwillow-based Superior Beverage Group confirmed the company's CEO and his family were involved in the incident on its website with the following statement:

We have learned that our valued colleague and leader John T. Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage Group, his wife Sue, sons Jack and Andrew, and two close friends were involved in an aircraft accident near Cleveland Thursday night. While search and rescue operations are under way, we are focusing our efforts on supporting the families involved. We are working closely with the proper authorities conducting the investigation. We appreciate the efforts of the first responders on the scene. As we all await the results of the search and rescue efforts, our hearts are with John, his wife, their sons, and close friends on board, as well as with their loved ones and everyone in the Superior Beverage family. This is a difficult day for us, and we appreciate the concern and thoughtfulness extended by so many.

Fleming's father John W. Fleming told the Columbus Dispatch that his son was an experienced pilot, whose records say he was issued a private pilot license in January 2015.

An example model of the Cessna 525C. (Photo: WKYC)

According to the FAA, the aircraft's intended destination was The Ohio State University in Columbus, but the small plane disappeared shortly after takeoff about two miles offshore over Lake Erie and was not visible on radar.

The plane, registered to Maverick Air and operated by Superior Beverage Group, is kept in a hangar at The Ohio State University airfield but the people on board are not directly affiliated with the university, the Associated Press reported.

Burke Lakefront Airport officials confirmed that there were six passengers on board the plane. They had gone to the Cleveland Cavaliers' game at Quicken Loans Arena.

A petty officer with the Coast Guard told WKYC that a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Detroit and a C-130 fixed-wing plane from Canada are searching the area (MOBILE USERS: click here to see the video).

Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay also arrived to increase the search platform on the water..

According to the Associated Press, there has been no sign of debris from the missing plane.

