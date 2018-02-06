Romantic couple holding hands together over candlelight (Photo: LuckyBusiness, Lucky Business)

Are you looking for love? Well, if you live in California then it's only a matter of time before you're off the market.

According to a WalletHub study, California was named 2018's top state for singles looking to find a romantic partner in the United States.

The four states rounding out the top five were Florida (second), New York (third), Texas (fourth) and Pennsylvania (fifth). Arkansas ranked as the worst.

The study compared the 50 states across 27 dating-friendliness indicators within three key dimensions: Dating Opportunities, Dating Economics, and Romance & Fun.

California placed first in Dating Opportunities and second in the Romance & Fun category.

Last year, Wallethub also made a list for 'Best & Worst' cities for singles. California saw three of its cities make the top five; which included San Francisco (1st), Los Angeles (3rd) and San Diego (5th).

