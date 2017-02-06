Second dead whale spotted in Hampton Roads waters in less than week's time

The surface of the Black sea (background) (Photo: olhakozachenko)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- For the second time in less than a week, someone spotted a dead whale off the shores of Hampton Roads.

Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center (VAMSC) spokesman Matt Klepeisz told 13News Now that the body of the whale was near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Someone with the Virginia Marine Resources Commision reported seeing the whale Sunday.

Members of the VAMSC's Stranding Response Team were working to determine the exact location as well as how to reach the whale and bring its body to shore.

On February 2, stranding response team members brought the body of a whale that was floating near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to shore.

