Selden Market announces official opening day

Selden Market opening in Downtown Norfolk officially on October 4. (Photo: Selden Market)

NORFOLK, VA. (WVEC) -- Selden Market has officially announced they will open to the public with 12 storefront tenants on October 4.

Downtown Norfolk Council made the announcement on Wednesday about the first retail incubator for new and emerging businesses.

Seldan Market is located in the historic Selden Arcade between Main and Plume Streets.

Selden Market will be transformed into a vibrant space with multiple storefront small-business tenants and booths for rotating pop-up businesses. The goal of the market is to stimulate street-level activity with low rents and short-term leases to help businesses shape their model, learn from each other and build community in a low-risk environment.

“We have had so much interest in Selden Market from new and existing business owners,” said Drew Ungvarsky, chairman of the Vibrant Spaces committee and CEO and executive creative director of Grow. “We reviewed and selected the applicants with the goal to create a lively and energetic environment for Downtown Norfolk. We anticipate Selden Market will continue to evolve as these businesses grow and get established.”

The first 12 tenants include:

Doughminion

Doughnut shop with a modern twist, featuring both classic and one-of-a-kind flavors.

Flutterby Soap Company

Handcrafted vegan soaps, lotions, and other skincare products - using high quality essential oils and butters.

Food, Clothing & Shelter

A curated retail experience where culture and community meet.

Hummingbird Chocolate & Tea Room

Elevating your tea and chocolate drinking experience.

LORAK Jewelry

Modern jewelry store known for in-house designed and crafted jewelry collections and unique engagement rings.

Merchant's Reserve

Exceptionally sourced nut, chocolate and specialty food gifts - reserved just for you.

Thank You Gift Shop

An extension of Thank You Gallery that aims to provide customers with a hand-curated selection of unique and limited goods.

P.O.P.

Enriching children’s lives through the Power of Play.

Velvet Witch

A curated gift shop carrying products for healing of the mind, body and soul.

Vessel Craft Coffee

A coffee bar featuring ethically sourced coffee, cold brew, brew gear and world change.

Werther Leather Goods

Quality leather bags and wallets, made locally.

Werrell Woodworks

A modern decor store with products for your business and home to create a unique and memorable space.



The market's hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A ribbon cutting for the Selden Market will be held on Wednesday, October 4 to kick off opening week.

More information about Selden Market click HERE.

