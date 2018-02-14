Senior Alert issued for missing Va. man

DANVILLE, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Wednesday for a missing 81-year-old man from Danville.
Curtis Grover Tuck was last seen on February 13 at his home wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt and blue corduroy pants.
Tuck is described as a white 6'1" man, weighing 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.
He is believed to be driving a blue 1995 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Virginia license plate YBX4334.
Tuck is believed to be in danger. He suffers from a cognitive impairment and may need medical attention.
Contact the Danville Police Department if you see Tuck at 434.799.6510.
