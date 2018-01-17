Seriously injured Isle of Wight boy dies, more charges expected for mother

Levi Robertson (Photo: Facebook screen shot)

ZUNI, Va. (WVEC) -- A 5-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a case of suspected child abuse has passed away, 13News Now has learned.

Levi Robertson died at CHKD where he had been on life support since he was found unresponsive on January 8, according to the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office.

The boy's father, Josh Robertson posted on Facebook that on Tuesday night he "lost my best friend in the whole world."

Levi's mother, 32-year-old Jaye Lynn Hadley, was arrested last week and charged with child abuse and aggravated malicious wounding. A man who resided at the home, 33-year-old Justin Cox, is also charged with child neglect. A family member said on social media that Cox was Hadley's boyfriend.

The Isle of Wight County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is reviewing additional charges the couple could face.

Both Cox and Hadley are currently held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond.

Hadley began working at Grace Child Development Center in Newport News about nine months ago. The center's manager said he notified children's families about Hadley's arrest.

Because of the charges against her, Hadley will not be allowed to return to work at this time.

The center's manager described her as a "great teacher" and a "great lady" with "a big heart."

