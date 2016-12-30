Services available to get you home safe on New Year's

(Photo: Lecic, Thinkstock Photos, Lecic)

If you have a bit too much to drink while ringing in the new year, there are services available to help you get home safe.

AAA's "Tipsy Towing" service is running between now and 6 a.m. Sunday, January 1st, 2017. The program, available at no charge for AAA members and non-members alike, is meant to get you and your vehicle home safely.

Please call 1-800-AAA-HELP if you or you know of someone who should not be driving home after drinking. Some things to keep in mind for the AAA service:

The program is not a substitute for using designated drivers.

This program provides towing within the Greater Hampton Roads area only which includes the Cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown and Williamsburg, VA.

Service will be provided to the requesting individual only, no stand-ins.

No reservations allowed.

The requesting individual must be with the vehicle at time of service and have the keys to the vehicle.

The only service that is to be provided is towing to the individual’s residence.

AAA isn't the only service offering assistance. The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office is providing its annual Safe Ride Home Program.

Rides will be provided by volunteering deputies on New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. New Year’s Day. Rides will be available from the City of Portsmouth only to within a 10-mile radius of the city. Person will only be transported to their place of residence.

To use the Portsmouth Safe Ride Home Program, call 757-393-5030.

Virginia Beach Police offer a "Do Not Tow" program for individuals parked in certain parking lots who may have had too much to drink.

If a person parked in one of the Municipal Parking Lots Lots located at 2nd, 4th, 19th, 25th streets or Rudee Loop and realize they've had too much to drink, that person can contact a police officer or call 385-5000 to have an officer arrive put a “Do Not Tow” sticker on the windshield.

It allows person to leave the resort area for the night and pick up their vehicle the following morning between 8 a.m. and noon. This is a free service, but drivers MUST obtain their pass/sticker before 2:30 a.m.

Keep in mind if deputies and police observe persons driving while impaired, those persons will be arrested and charged accordingly.

Stay safe, have fun, and Happy 2017!

AAA's Tipsy Tow service