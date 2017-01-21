Several movie theaters to offer free 'Hidden Figures' showings on Sunday

(Photo: Pharrell Williams, Twitter)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If you haven't seen the movie 'Hidden Figures' yet, you have several chances to do so for free on Sunday.

Virginia Beach native, Pharrell Williams, tweeted about several free showings that will happen in Hampton Roads on January 22nd.

#VirginiaBeach! Tomorrow there will be a free screening of #HiddenFigures! Arrive early, tix are first come, first serve. pic.twitter.com/SBxPWVpLEh — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 21, 2017

The other showing, according to Pharrell, will happen at the AMC Lynnhaven 18 at the Lynnhaven Mall at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Pharrells advice- get there early, tickets are first come, first serve.

