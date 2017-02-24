Shaggy-haired-looking robber hits bank in Smithfield

Surveillance image from inside Farmers Bank, located at 1119 South Church Street in Smithfield. Someone robbed the bank on February 24, 2017. (Photo: Smithfield Police Department)

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were looking for a person who robbed the Farmers Bank at 1119 South Church Street Friday morning.

Officers said he went into building around 10:30 a.m. with a gun and demanded money from the bank tellers.

A surveillance image shared by the Smithfield Police Department showed him with the gun drawn. He appeared to have dark, shaggy hair. Most of his face was covered. He wore sunglasses and gloves.

Police said he left the bank, then he left the area in a red Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

