Woman shot multiple times in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a woman has life threatening injuries following a shooting in Hampton on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Turret Lane shortly before 8 p.m. The 21-year-old victim was shot multiple times. She was taken in a personal vehicle to a local hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

​Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting "HamptonPDTIPS plus your tip" to 2744637 (CRIMES). Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

