Sister trio packs a punch

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- It’s a sport many people associate with violence and brutality.

But mixed martial arts, or MMA, is welcoming a new demographic here in Hampton Roads.

Ariel Diaz, Isabel Diaz and Esmeralda Sandoval are sisters out to prove the sport doesn’t require size or strength.

At just nine, 11 and 15 years old, the sisters have become quick studies at the UFC Gym in Norfolk.

“Just an aura of self-confidence around them,” said gym manager Devin Small. “It’s awesome for me.”

The sisters train with several different coaches throughout the week. The coaches explain that it’s less about the violence and more about the discipline they learn inside the cage.

“It’s good to start instilling positivity and courage at a young age,” said boxing coach Nelson Lebron.

The girls’ entrance into the sport began with something that many kids have to deal with growing up.

“I was bullied in elementary school,” said Esmeralda. “I remember asking my mom to not go to school.”

Lizeth Diaz says her daughters’ involvement in the sport helps them build the confidence needed to rise above physical conflict outside of the cage.

All three sisters say they feel stronger and less stressed after training sessions.

“I feel focused and strong,” said Esmeralda. “And I like that feeling.”

Diaz says she has received negative feedback from people who don’t think her daughters belong in the sport. She also says there are just as many people supporting her family’s decision.

While it’s still just a hobby, Isabel and Esmeralda are already looking to compete in local competitions.

“You shouldn’t be afraid to do it,” said Isabel. “At least try it and if you like it get into it.”

