Skyrocketing energy bills all thanks to snow, cold weather

Closeup at the hands of men unplugged plug to save on energy (Photo: sirastock, sirastock)

(WVEC) -- Homeowners across Hampton Roads are receiving their energy bills – and some have skyrocketed.

“It was around $223 and I was shocked,” said Norfolk homeowner Bahar Z.

Bahar said her three-bedroom house typically runs a $100 energy bill, making her current bill more than double.

Bonita Billingsley Harris, Spokesperson for Dominion Energy, said on January 6, customers used more energy than any other day in Virginia’s history. The last record was set during the February 2015 polar vortex.

“It can be scary when you see a bill that's a lot higher than you're used to,” said Billingsley Harris. “But it's perfectly normal when you see the record low temperatures that we've had this winter.”

Dominion Energy said there are steps homeowners can take to keep costs low the next time there’s a cold snap, like changing heating system filters and lowering the thermostat.

For those that are struggling to pay, Billingsley Harris said customers should call Dominion right away to set up a short-term payment extension, a long-term payment plan or even payment assistance.

