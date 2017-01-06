WVEC
Snow removal plans across Hampton Roads

Staff , WVEC 2:47 PM. EST January 06, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- As Hampton Roads prepares for the first winter storm of the season, cities across the region want residents to be aware of snow removal procedures.

City officials advise residents should avoid travel unless absolutely necessary during a winter event. If you must travel, motorists are encouraged to drive with caution.

Drivers should also avoid passing snow plows, as it may cross over the center line and the road in front of the plow is usually in much worse condition.

 

Below are links to snow removal procedures for cities across Hampton Roads:

