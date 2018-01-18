Snows creates mess on neighborhood roads

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The snow stopped falling, but roads are still a mess across Hampton Roads, particularly on neighborhood roads.

The snow and ice caused problems for the morning commute Thursday and closed schools across the area.

Wednesday’s storm also left a mess in York County.

David Paul lives in the Tabb community. His street was still covered with snow and ice Thursday afternoon. He decided to stay inside the day before.

“It was icy, real icy,” Paul says. “We got prepared and went to the store, got what we needed for the snow storm because we didn't know how bad it would be.”

According to the National Weather Service, Tabb saw 5.5 inches of snow. That was more than any other city in Hampton Roads.

© 2018 WVEC-TV