Social media helps a local 12-year-old girl with a rare disease

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) –A 12-year-old girl and her mother are getting through the hard times thanks to social media and a local business owner.

Reaghan Rockwell from Hampton is battling a rare disease called Dysautonomia. The disease attacks the autonomic nervous system and causes a high heart rate and problems breathing. Several months ago, Reaghan started a Facebook page as an outlet to reach out to her friends and family to explain her journey. She was shocked to find out a local business owner was also following her page.”



Reaghan said, "We definitely don't expect stuff to happen, so when it does, we really love it and we are super thankful and blessed someone would do this for us."

The owner of “The Crabcake House” in Poquoson is holding two fundraisers Wednesday night, donating ten percent of dinner sales and the other is a painting event. The owner agreed to give Reaghan ten dollars for every painter who steps in the door.

Michelle said, "There are still people out there that have a heart and can help others without having something in return.”

Reaghan receives fluids twice a week, uses a feeding tube and has to go to Richmond for doctor appointments at least three times a week. Her mother, Michelle, says it’s any mother’s worst nightmare to see your child in pain.



"You always want to take away their pain or go through it yourself, but you can't you can't fix it," explained Michelle Rockwell.



In September Reaghan's condition got worse forcing her to stay home from school full time and causing Michelle to stop working. Michelle says the bills are adding up.



Reaghan and her mom hope this event helps raise awareness for Dysautonomia and can help them get through the tough times.

Right now, there is no single treatment that is safe and effective for all types of Dysautonomia.

The fundraiser is Wednesday February 1st, 2017 at The CrabCake House at 1165 Poquoson Ave.

Poquoson, VA 23662. If you are interested in painting, please call the restaurant ahead of time at (757) 659-0880.

If you can’t make it, but would still like to donate, click here.

(© 2017 WVEC)