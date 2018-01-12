South Sudan immigrant; Newport News local 'ashamed' of Trump's comment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- From South Sudan to the United States, it didn't take Angelo Maker but a few years to become a United States citizen.

"I came to the United States with the hope that when I come here, I'd work hard and make a difference in my life," he said.

While working multiple minimum wage jobs, Angelo also pursued education. He now has a master's degree in organizational leadership from Regent University.

"I would not be able to get that if I was back home but now, I worked hard for it and the opportunity is available for all of us," he said.

His story and others like his, fleeing from an African country to the United States, became the focus in America after reports of President Donald Trump becoming angry during an immigration meeting, calling African countries and Haiti "s---countries".

"I'm doing the American Dream. I pay taxes. I've worked two to three jobs, pay taxes like every American. My wife's a school teacher. She teaches American children," said Angelo.

"There's a whole lot of Africans who work for the U.S. Army and they're fighting hard for our country for him," said Stephanie Maker, Angelo's wife.

Angelo and Stephanie call the President's remarks "offensive", "shocking", and not representative of America.

"Our president needs to be very careful because he's dividing our country," said Angelo.

Immigrant or American born, Angelo thinks actions speak loudest.

"That's what they need to know. It's not where you're from or the color of your skin. It's what you can contribute to society," Angelo said.

Angelo and his wife also run a non-profit, helping his home-country of South Sudan.



He's built a school for hundreds of kids, as well as an internet cafe in his native home.

