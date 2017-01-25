State delegate Rick Morris arrested, released on bond

State Delegate Rick Morris (Photo: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- State Delegate Rick Morris (R) is out on bond after being arrested for assault charges Tuesday.

Diana Klink, spokesperson for the City of Suffolk, said Morris was arrested following a direct indictment on on two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member, and one count of felony cruelty and injuries to children.

The charges stem from an incident that took place Sept. 16, 2016 where Morris is accused of assaulting two of his family members, a boy and a woman, at the family's home in the 300 block of Babcock Road.

Morris was released on a $1,500 bond.

