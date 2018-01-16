State trooper involved in Gloucester crash

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

HAYES, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia State Police trooper was hospitalized Tuesday after being involved in a car accident in Gloucester County.

State Police said the accident happened around 1 p.m. on Route 17, at the White Marsh Shopping Center.

Few details are available at this time, but photos from the crash scene show damage to the police cruiser's passenger side, and front-end damage to an SUV.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

© 2018 WVEC-TV