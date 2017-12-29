Sticking to your New Year's resolution

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- The holidays coming to an end means it’s time for life to speed back up.

But before we ring in the new year, 13News Now hit the streets of downtown Norfolk to ask people about their New Year’s resolutions.

“Just to be happy,” said Josh Devoe.

“We want to give up plastic,” said Maria Molina.

“Read more and learn something interesting,” said Ben Dickerson.

But we thought it was important to ask people another question too: When was the last time you followed through on your resolution?

“Never,” said Devoe. “It’s 365 days!”

Norfolk resident Brandon Stinnett says he’s given up on resolutions all together.

“Last one was to make a million dollars in a year,” said Stinnett. “Never happened.”

