Storm victims prepare for another possible storm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Several people are still cleaning up in Virginia Beach after that storm on Friday.

Even after days of cleanup, James Onuska's yard still shows the path Friday's storm carved in his yard.

"It's affected a lot of the other paneling and stuff like that," he described to 13News Now.

He said many trees have been knocked over or cut down as well around his neighborhood.

"A tree came through, lodged in this way and I would say came through about 2 feet into the dining room," said Onuska.

The storm destroyed many homes on his street. But, as these people on Centennial Circle wrap their minds around this damage, they also have to think ahead to another possible storm Thursday.

"We're going to continue to maintain and keep these tarps tight and just hope for the best," he said.

Onuska said he and his neighbors are hoping for the best and ready to weather another storm, because if there's anything these neighbors learned from Friday's disaster, it's that one storm can't rip apart their community.



"Keep your head up. We're going to get through this altogether," said Onuska.

