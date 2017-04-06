Stripers Seafood Restaurant coming to Waterside District

(Photo: Zverjako, Kristina)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Stripers Seafood Restaurant, a popular Outer Banks eatery, is set to open a second location at the new Waterside District.

“We envision holding on to many of the concepts that make our Manteo location special, but taking it to the next level for this bigger Norfolk space,” said Alfredo Landazuri, chef for Stripers Manteo.

The new 7,400 square feet location will feature waterfront views of the Elizabeth River.

“We’ll continue to make our dishes from scratch, using fresh local seafood and products, and we’ll keep our most popular menu items while providing an even broader range of affordable, accessible options that everyone can enjoy,” said Landazuri.

Waterside District will officially open to the public on may 4. The Grand Opening celebrations is set for May 11-14.

