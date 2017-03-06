Suffolk Parks & Recreation offers children's cooking classes

Mixed Race sisters preparing food (Photo: ERproductions Ltd)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Parks & Recreation are offering an inclusive cooking course for children called Taste Buds.

The course, designed for children ages 6 and up, will last for six weeks. Children with special needs are also invited.

Children will learn to work together as a team to develop living skills, social skills, kitchen safety, vocational skills, and advance their cooking skills all while having fun!

Every class is hands on and gives each child the opportunity to get involved in the cooking. All students will be provided with the recipes that will be made throughout the course.

Each recipe will be a part of a mini cook book that every child will get to take home.

The Taste Buds class will meet every Monday and Wednesday night the Planter's Club, located at 4600 Planters Club Rd. The class will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.

Pre-registration is required for this class, as well as a $45 participant fee. That fee covers the classes, ingredients, and supplies.

Children who require one on one assistance are welcome to attend with a parent, guardian, or personal aide at no additional cost.

For more information, contact Maribel Bracke, CTRS, at (757) 514-7264 or email at mbaltazar@suffolkva.us.

