Suffolk's skateboarding pastor

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- Ricky Garza always dreamed of becoming a professional skateboarder growing up.

The San Diego, California native moved to Suffolk with his wife and two daughters last September.

He didn’t become a professional skater, instead pursuing a different calling.

“I felt this is where exactly I needed to be,” said Garza.

At 29 years old, Garza is the new pastor at Hillcrest Baptist Church.

He still enjoys skateboarding, too.

“People don’t always equate a skateboard and a pastor,” said Garza. “But I think pastors can have fun too.”

It’s a career path that was inspired by his father when Ricky was just 14 years old.

“My dad was in and out of jail for most of my life,” said Garza. “He was dealing drugs out of our house. But one of the last times he got out of jail…the first thing he said was that he wanted to go to church.”

Ever since his dad beat drug addiction Ricky’s heart has been with the church.

His wife's family is from Hampton Roads. That's what brought the couple and their two children to Suffolk from California.

He’s a man of God and a skateboarder. The two don't always have to exist in different worlds.

“I encourage other pastors in Hampton Roads to skateboard,” said Garza.

© 2017 WVEC-TV