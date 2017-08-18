Summons issued for Ronnie Boone, Sr. to attend probation violation hearing

​NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Ronnie Boone, Sr. has been issued a court summons for a probation violation hearing.

Court documents allege that the offender appear before the court to show cause as to why his supervision should not be revoked.

Developer Ronnie Boone, Sr., who pleaded guilty to bribing Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot, was sentenced to three years probation and 12 months home confinement.

In court, concerns about Boone's health were expressed. The judge wasn't sure if Boone would be able to survive prison time.

Court documents also said that between March 2004 and December 2014, Boone, Burfoot, and other people conspired with each other to scheme and defraud the citizens of Norfolk through bribery.

The indictment said that Boone secretly provided cash, gifts, and other things of value to Burfoot in exchange for Burfoot's agreement to perform specific official actions and other official actions on an as-needed basis.

You can find that the court documents linked to the probation hearing summons below:

Boone Probation Filing by 13News Now on Scribd

[12:05]

Federal Summons for Ronnie Boone by 13News Now on Scribd

[12:05]

Federal Summons for Ronnie Boone (003) by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2017 WVEC-TV