Gloucester High School student Gavin Grimm

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear Gavin Grimm's case on March 28th.

Grimm is the transgender teen from Gloucester who is suing for the right to use the boy's bathroom in school.

A federal court had ordered the Gloucester County School Board to accommodate Grimm, but the school board appealed.

(© 2017 WVEC)