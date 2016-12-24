Surprise bike delivery for local children

Recycled bike shop owner Andy Hund prepares a bicycle before a special delivery.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- A day ago, recycled bike shop owner Andy Hund didn’t know the kids he was on his way to see Friday.

But he heard about their wish from a friend.

To him, that’s all that mattered.

“They all asked for bicycles for Christmas,” said Hund. “They have no idea they’re getting bicycles.”

Hund packed his truck with five custom made bikes from his shop. He brought them to the Youth Solutions organization in Norfolk.

It’s a surprise set for a group of kids who have run into some negative obstacles in their lives.

“The wish came true,” said 10-year-old Vincent Lee.

It’s a gift Vincent probably wouldn’t have received otherwise.

“This is it,” said Hund. “This is Christmas!”

“The hardest part is going to be getting them off the bike to go home,” said Shantal Lawson, from Youth Solutions.

It all came together in less than a day, but it’s not always the planning that makes it --- it’s the heart.

