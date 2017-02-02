Raydin Alexander Smith (Photo: Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is facing several charges after running over a police officer and leading other officers on a pursuit in Isle of Wight County on Wednesday night.

Officials said the incident began while authorities were working a narcotics operation at the Windsor Food and Gas located at 60 Windsor Blvd. A marked vehicle pulled up to the suspect's car in order to conduct a traffic stop and while the officer was exiting his vehicle, the suspect rammed his car into the officer.

The suspect then backed over the gas pumps and caused a fire before driving out of the parking lot. Police pursued the vehicle to the parking lot of Southern States located at 9242 Windsor Blvd., where the suspect and two passengers got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene.

All three people were found and taken into custody, including the driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Raydin Alexander Smith.

Smith has been charged with two counts of felony property damage, one count of felony eluding and one count of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

The injured officer was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and was released Thursday morning.

Smith remains in the custody of the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

