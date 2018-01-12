Bluegrass sweepstakes

The American Theatre is hosting the Inaugural Coastal Virginia Bluegrass & Brews Festival on January 26 - 28. See performances by The Whiskey Rebellion, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band, and The Crooked Road On Tour. You'll also get a chance to sample from some Coastal Virginia breweries!

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 15 to 3 p.m. Friday, January 19, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for one winner (1 winner total). The drawing will be on Friday, January 19 after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting the Sponsor's Facebook page, 13News Now, or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, January 15, 2018 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, January 19, 2018. Prize can be won on Friday, January 19, 2018 after 3:01 p.m.. Prize is One (1) winner will receive two (2) tickets for Bluegrass Festival Whiskey Rebellion performance at the American Theatre, 125 E Main St Hampton, VA 23663, on Friday January 26, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. E.T. Tickets are Section Rear, Row S, Seats 7 and 8. Two (2) tickets for Bluegrass Festival Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band performance at the American Theatre, 125 E Main St Hampton, VA 23663, on Saturday January 27, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. E.T. Tickets are Section Rear, Row S, Seats 7 and 8. Two (2) tickets for Bluegrass Festival The Crooked Road performance at the American Theatre, 125 E Main St Hampton, VA 23663, on Sunday January 28, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. E.T. Tickets are Section Rear, Row T, Seats 1 and 2. (ARV: $150) Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winner will be selected on Friday, January 19, 2018 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

Click here for sweepstakes rules.

