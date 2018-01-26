Country MegaTicket sweepstakes

Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, AND MORE are hitting the stage for this year's Country MegaTicket concerts. You and a friend have a chance to enjoy lawn seats to the show!

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 29 to 3 p.m. Friday, February 2, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for one winner (1 winner total). The drawing will be on Friday, February 2 after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting the Sponsor's Facebook page, 13News Now, or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, January 29, 2018 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, February 2, 2018. Prize can be won on Friday, January 19, 2018 after 3:01 p.m.. Prize is one (1) winner will receive two (2) 2018 Mattress Warehouse Country MegaTickets to multiple summer shows at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at 3550 Cellar Door Way Virginia Beach, VA 23456. The 2 MegaTickets are valid for the following shows: Kenny Chesney with Old Dominion on May 10, 2018 at 7:30pm E.T., Rascal Flatts with Dan and Shay and Carly Pearce on June 28, 2018 at 7:30pm E.T., Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini on August 12, 2018 at 7:30pm E.T., Jason Aldean with Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina and Dee Jay Silver on August 19, 2018 at 7:30pm E.T., Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANco on September 6, 2018 at 7:30pm E.T., Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker with Russell Dickerson on September 20, 2018 at 7:30pm E.T. Seats are located in the Lawn Section. MegaTickets cannot be sold, transferred, or redeemed for cash value. (ARV: $440). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winner will be selected on Friday, February 2, 2018 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

Mobile Users: Tap here to enter

Click here for sweepstakes rules.

© 2018 WVEC-TV