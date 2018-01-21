Globetrotter sweepstakes

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to town and they need a couple of Junior Globetrotters on the team! Enter for a chance for your child, between ages 6 - 12, to win 4 tickets to a Globetrotters show, a seat on the bench, meet and greet, and more at their February 10th shows!

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 22 to 3 p.m. Friday, January 26, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for two winners (2 winners total). The drawing will be on Friday, January 26 after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting the Sponsor's Facebook page, 13News Now, or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, January 22, 2018 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, January 26, 2018. Prize can be won on Friday, January 26, 2018 after 3:01 p.m.. Prize is Two (2) winners will each receive one (1) “Junior Globetrotter’s Experience” that includes four (4) tickets for The Original Harlem Globetrotters performance at the Ted Constant Convocation Center at Old Dominion University at 4320 Hampton Blvd. Norfolk, VA 23529, a meet and greet, a basketball, a t-shirt, and a seat on the Globetrotter’s bench for one child ages 6-12 years old. One winner will attend the Saturday February 10, 2018 2 p.m. E.T. game Section Floor 3 Row B Seats 1-4 and one winner will attend the Saturday February 10, 2018 7p.m. E.T. game Section Floor 3 Row B Seats 1-4. (ARV: $400 each) Transportation to and from the venue or other expenses are not included and will be winner’s sole responsibility. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winners will be selected on Friday, January 26, 2018 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

