Songs and Stories sweepstakes

This is the first of several giveaways we and The American Theatre are doing this year! Three people will win TWO FREE TICKETS to Songs and Stores featuring Kathy Mattea and Bill Cooley, on January 21st. Enter for your chance to win!

From 6:01 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 to 3:01 p.m. Thursday, January 19, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing of three (3) winners. The drawing will be on Thursday, January 19 after 3:01 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, living in the following counties: Williamsburg, York, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Surry, Isle of Wight, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Camden, Currituck, and Pasquotank who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 6:01 a.m. (E.T.) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 and ends at 3:01 p.m. (E.T.) on Thursday January 19, 2017. Prizes can be won on Thursday, January 19, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. (E.T.). Three (3) winners will receive two (2) tickets for the Acoustic Living Room Songs and Stories featuring Kathy Mattea and Bill Cooley at the American Theatre, 125 E Main St Hampton, VA 23663, on Saturday January 21, 2017 at 8 p.m. E.T. Seats are located in the Rear Orchestra Section in row R. Winners will be selected on Thursday January 19, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. (E.T.) via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes period. There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

“This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook.”

