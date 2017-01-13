energySMART SWEEPSTAKES

We're teaming up with Virginia Natural Gas to give away a $500 Lowe's gift card! The sweepstakes ends on Friday, February 17th. Enter for your chance to win!

There could be hundreds of dollars of savings in your home right now. Click here to take a free online energy audit to see how much you could be saving! Virginia Natural Gas customers can receive a FREE Energy Saving Kit for completing the audit.

From 6:01 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 to 3:01 p.m. Friday, February 17, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing of one (1) winner. The drawing will be on Friday, February 17 after 3:01 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting Sponsor's Facebook page 13News Now or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, living in the following counties: Williamsburg, York, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Surry, Isle of Wight, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Camden, Currituck, and Pasquotank who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 6:01 a.m. (E.T.) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 and ends at 3:01 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday February 17, 2017. Prizes can be won on Friday, February 17, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. (E.T.). The prize is a $500 (five hundred dollar) Lowe's gift card. Winner will be selected on Friday February 17, 2017 after 3:01 p.m. (E.T.) via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes period. There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

“This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook.”

Click here for the rules.

Mobile users: Click here to enter!

(© 2017 WVEC)