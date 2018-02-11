Wine & Dine sweepstakes

The love doesn't end on Valentine's Day. Don't miss a chance to win a romantic evening for you and your sweetheart.

From 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 12 to 3 p.m. Friday, February 16, you can enter to win by filling out the sweepstakes form below. We will have one drawing for three winners (3 winners total). The drawing will be on Friday, February 16 after 3 p.m. Good luck!

Enter by visiting the Sponsor's Facebook page, 13News Now, or by visiting the Features tab on www.13newsnow.com, complete the entry form and hit submit. Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Virginia and North Carolina, who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Sweepstakes begins at 9:01 a.m. E.T. on Monday, February 12, 2018 and ends at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, February 16, 2018. Prize can be won on Friday, February 16, 2018 after 3:01 p.m.. Prize is Three (3) winners will each receive an overnight stay in a Classic Room with a king size bed, check in time is 3pm E.T. and check out time is 11am E.T., at Williamsburg Winery’s boutique hotel Wedmore Place located at 5800 Wessex Hundred Williamsburg, VA 23185. May be used from March 1, 2018 to October 1, 2018 only on Sunday through Thursday. Must be 21 years of age. Each winner will also receive a one hundred (100) dollar gift certificate to Café Provencal at Williamsburg Winery, 5800 Wessex Hundred Williamsburg, VA 23185. Prizes cannot be sold, transferred, or redeemed for cash value. (ARV: $350 per winner). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winner will be selected on Friday, February 16, 2018 after 3:01 p.m. E.T. via a random drawing from among all eligible entries received from the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. There are no tie-breaking procedures due to the selection process.

