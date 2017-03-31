Target store in Texas testing out breastfeeding space

Hannah Castillo posted a public photo of the "feeding station" to Facebook on March 28. Since its posting, it has garnered over 18,000 reactions and nearly 40,000 shares. (Photo: Screengrab of public Facebook post)

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS - A Target store in New Braunfels, Texas is testing out a "breastfeeding space" that currently sits in the baby section of the store.

Hannah Castillo posted a public photo of the "feeding station" to Facebook on March 28. Since its posting, it has garnered over 18,000 reactions and nearly 40,000 shares.

When KVUE reached out to Target, a representative named Kristy Welker said this space is "not something that is rolling out to other Target stores."

"Store leaders are empowered to make decisions that help meet the needs of the guests they serve, as our team did at the New Braunfels store," Welker said.

In addition to the feeding station, Welker said that all locations have fitting rooms available for nursing mothers. Customers are also welcome to breastfeed in public areas of the store "without being made to feel uncomfortable," she said.

So is this something nursing mothers can expect to see at other Target stores in the future?

"We will continue to evaluate guest feedback on this test to determine broader rollout to additional stores and we always appreciate hearing from our guests about how we can better meet their needs," Welker said.

