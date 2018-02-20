Teen arrested for Southampton High School threat

file image (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

COURTLAND, Va. (WVEC) -- A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to a social media threat made against Southampton High School, the sheriff's office said.

The threat to the school was one of at least nine made against various schools in Hampton Roads since the weekend. Investigators said in the case of Southampton High, a social media posting was made 9 p.m. Sunday, threatening to shoot up the school on Tuesday.

Deputies worked with the school administration and during the course of their investigation, obtained search warrants for a residence on Monday. Several people in the home were interviewed. On Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office conducted more interviews at the school.

The Sheriff's Office said a 16-year-old girl has been taken into custody and charged with Va. Code 18.2-60 Felony threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property.

She is currently being held at Chesapeake Juvenile Services, pending an arraignment.

This is the third arrest since a flurry of threats were made at numerous schools across the area since the weekend.

Anyone found posting threats on social media face a Class 6 Felony resulting in up to 12 months in jail and/or a $2500 fine.

